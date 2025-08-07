President Trump calls for new census to exclude immigrants in US illegally

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he is ordering a new census, potentially to take place in 2025. This unexpected call for a new count comes amid Republican frustration regarding the 2020 census, which included undocumented immigrants.

In a post shared early Thursday, Trump instructed the Department of Commerce to begin preparations for the new census, emphasizing the need for "highly accurate" data based on "modern day facts and figures." He stressed that individuals residing in the U.S. illegally would not be counted in the upcoming census.

"People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS," President Trump wrote.

Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have previously hinted at the need for a new count. DeSantis claimed that undocumented immigrants counted in states like California unfairly affected the congressional representation of other states, such as Florida, which he believes should have secured an additional House seat.

The census plays a crucial role in determining congressional seat allocations and Electoral College representation. As states reshape their electoral maps following the 2020 census, the potential for a new count raises alarm among Democrats who fear it could result in a shift in political power.

If this plan goes ahead, we could see a reallocation of congressional seats that would impact future elections.

In the meantime, discussions about redistricting efforts are gaining momentum in several states, including Texas and Indiana, as Republicans seek to leverage population shifts. States like Texas and Utah have seen notable population growth, while estimates show that the Midwest and Northeast have experienced declines.

While the possibility of a new census is being debated, implementing such a measure would be both costly and time-consuming, a fact that could impede its progression. The 2020 census itself required extensive resources and time to complete.

As discussions continue about the implications of a new census, it remains to be seen whether the Department of Commerce will act on the president's directive and how such a move could reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.