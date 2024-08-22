Tim Walz brings a football pep talk to the DNC as he accepts VP nomination

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the podium Wednesday in Chicago to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president.

Walz's speech at the Democratic National Convention served as his introduction to the American electorate. He highlighted his background, military service and political career, as well as his time as a teacher and coach to high school students in Minnesota.

'Thanks for putting your trust in me'

Walz opened his comments with thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris for bringing him onto the campaign, and to President Joe Biden for his leadership.

"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States," he said.

Highlighting his background

Walz spoke of growing up in a small Nebraska town, of benefiting from the GI bill when he went to college, and of how teaching and coaching football became a core part of his life.

"It was those players and my students who inspired me to run for Congress," he said.

In 2007, Walz ran and won in a deep red district and went on to serve six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He then became governor of Minnesota.

"Never underestimate a public school teacher," he told the crowd.

Supporting Democratic values

"When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love," Walz said. "Freedom to make your own health care decisions. And yeah, your kids' freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall."

"Our first responsibility is to keep our kids safe," he said.

Walz also warned of the threat of Project 2025, which could lead to increased consumer costs, abortion bans, and reductions in the availability of health care.

"It's an agenda nobody asked for," Walz said. "It's an agenda that serves nobody but the richest and most extreme amongst us."

'We're not going back'

"We've got something better to offer the American people," Walz said. "It starts with candidate Kamala Harris."

Walz pointed to Harris' history of prosecution and public service, and highlighted a Harris administration's plans to cut taxes, make homes more affordable and defend personal freedoms.

"That's what we want for ourselves and that's what we want for our neighbors," he said.

"Kamala Harris is tough, Kamala Harris is experienced and Kamala Harris is ready," Walz said, calling on supporters to campaign, knock on doors and donate for Democratic momentum. "That's how we make America a place where no child is left hungry, where no community is left behind and nobody gets told they don't belong."

"When we fight, we win," Walz told the crowd.

