‘Not done’: Kamala Harris teases possible 2028 presidential campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she might run for the presidency in 2028, marking what could be her third attempt at the nation’s highest office.

In an interview with BBC News, Harris said that she hasn’t decided on a third attempt at the White House but added that she is “not done.”

“I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones,” she said during the interview.

During the interview, she was asked when her grandnieces would see a female president. Harris responded that there would be a female president “in their lifetime, for sure.”

When asked about the long odds she would face in becoming president, she said, “If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Harris was relatively close in the popular vote, falling to Donald Trump by 1.5 percentage points, but struggled in six key battleground states pivotal to winning the presidency.

She has cited the relatively short time she had to build a campaign after then-President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race amid concerns over his health and mental fitness. She also noted in her recent book "107 Days" that she had a strained relationship with President Biden's staff.

Harris’ campaign raised $81 million within a day of Biden's announcement and $310 million by the end of July. But despite the historic moment — the first woman of color to lead a major-party presidential ticket — her momentum stalled.

More recently, Harris squashed rumors that she was considering a run in 2026 to become California’s next governor — perhaps a sign she still has her sights set on the White House.

In response to its interview with Harris, the BBC said the White House stated, “When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint — the American people don’t care about her absurd lies.”

No former Democratic nominee has attempted another run for the White House since Hubert Humphrey ran again in 1972 after losing to Richard Nixon in 1968. Humphrey came well short of securing the party’s nomination.

The last time a losing Democrat successfully earned the party’s nomination again was Adlai Stevenson, who was the party’s nominee in both 1952 and 1956, losing to Dwight Eisenhower both times.

