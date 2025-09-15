Kirk assassination renews debate over gun control and lawmaker security

The assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has led to calls for action to prevent future political violence. But many Democrats and Republicans are focusing on different issues.

Some Democrats want stronger gun control laws. Kirk, however, was a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and often spoke out against new gun restrictions. With Republicans in power, additional gun control measures are unlikely to pass.

Republicans, meanwhile, have called for improved security for public figures. There are also reports that the Trump administration is asking Congress for additional funding in the upcoming budget fight. The government runs out of money at the end of the month, and lawmakers must reach a deal to avoid a government. The White House is reportedly requesting $58 million to improve security for the executive and judicial branches.

If approved, most of the funding would go to the U.S. Marshals Service to enhance judicial security. The White House has also signaled support for any steps Congress may want to take to strengthen its own security posture.

Many lawmakers have warned for years that they need more protection. Currently, only top congressional leaders receive around-the-clock security from the U.S. Capitol Police. Most rank-and-file members drive themselves and attend events in their districts without dedicated protection, raising questions about whether Congress is doing enough to keep its members safe.

The U.S. Capitol Police is on track this year to investigate about 14,000 threat assessments against members of Congress.

