Senate expected to vote on rival health care plans as ACA subsidies near expiration

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expected to vote Thursday on competing health care proposals as Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies near expiration at year’s end.

Without action from Congress, millions of Americans could face a roughly 26% spike in health care costs. Democrats are unified behind a plan to extend those subsidies for three years, while GOP lawmakers plan to bring a counter-proposal to the floor.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that Senators will vote on a proposal from Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and Mike Crapo, while blasting Democrats’ ACA-subsidy vote as “extending the status quo."

"Democrats' great scheme to fix health care — Obamacare — has failed," Thune said. "... They proposed a clean, three-year extension of the enhanced Obamacare subsidies. Clean, Mr. President. No reforms, no revisions."

"Leader Thune, you blast ACA, well where's the Republican plan?" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "Republicans have no plan. They are so divided between themselves they can't even put a plan together. We Democrats do have a plan."

The ACA subsidies, currently in place, are set to expire Dec. 31. Democratic leaders believe every member of their caucus will vote for the extension Thursday.

Up to this point, the lack of Republican consensus on health care has lingered, posing a political challenge as the 2026 midterm elections approach and swing district Republicans brace for possible political fallout if those ACA tax subsidies expire.