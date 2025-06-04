Former Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she will leave the Democratic Party

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Wednesday she will leave the Democratic Party and become an independent after years of working among the highest levels of multiple Democratic presidencies.

The announcement comes via Jean-Pierre's publisher, through which she is releasing a new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines."

Jean-Pierre served as the regional political director in the White House during President Barack Obama's tenure and as the press secretary for President Joe Biden. In 2021 she became the first openly gay woman and the first Black woman in 30 years to deliver a White House press briefing.

Jean-Pierre has defended the Biden presidency as "historic," and promotional materials for her book characterize a "betrayal" by the Decmoractic party in pressuring him to step aside instead of seeking a second term.

In the book, set to release in October, Jean-Pierre is said to call on Americans to "embrace life as independents." The publisher Legacy Lit presents the book as a critique of the U.S.' two-party political system and its shortcomings.

In a social media video, Jean-Pierre said she hopes the book will help answer a common question she hears from voters: "'How do we get out of this? How do we protect our democracy? How do we protect vulnerable communities among us? What do we do next?'”

“I think we need to stop thinking in boxes and think outside of our boxes and not be so partisan,' Jean-Pierre said.

The Democratic National Committee has declined comment to multiple outlets on the news of Jean-Pierre's switch to independence.