US inflation rate climbs to 3% in September; highest this year

U.S. consumer prices rose 3% in the year ending September, the highest inflation rate since January, as tariff impacts remain unclear.
After its release was delayed due to the government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly consumer inflation report showing the price of goods and services increased 3% for the 12-month period ending in September.

The 3% increase marked the highest inflation rate in the U.S. since January 2025. The rate is up from 2.9% in August and 2.7% in July.

How much of a role President Donald Trump's tariff policies have played in inflation remains unclear. The inflation rate on items other than food and energy increased to 3% for the year ending in September.

Last week, the Budget Lab at Yale University said President Trump's tariffs would raise prices by almost 1.3% in the short run, costing the typical middle-class household more than $1,800 per year. Those figures have fluctuated as President Trump continues shifting tariff rates on various nations.

The consumer price index weighs the costs of goods based on their importance; items like food, shelter, and energy tend to be weighted more heavily.

Over the last decade, prices have generally increased at a rate of 3.5% per year. Over the last 20 years, consumer inflation has typically risen by 3.3% annually. The Federal Reserve, however, has aimed to keep annual inflation at approximately 2%.

