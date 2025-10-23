Energy prices: Gas costs tick down, but rising energy bills have stung many Americans

Some relief for drivers: While $2-a-gallon gas may be a far-off dream, prices have still inched lower recently.

"The national average at a moment's notice earlier this week fell below $3 a gallon," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

That dip below $3 was a four-year low, but the price of gas has ticked up since then, averaging $3.07 per gallon as of midday Thursday.

Meanwhile, for many Americans, money saved at the pump is going toward other rising energy bills.

At a recent rally against rising energy costs, Vick Petersen told Scripps News Group Phoenix that his electric bill has gone up about $150 per month compared to last year.

"My bill runs about close to $600 per month," Petersen said.

One factor in that is the growth of artificial intelligence, says De Haan.

"Because of the advent of AI, natural gas has continued to see kind of upward pressure, electricity prices have seen upward pressure, because of the insatiable demand now for energy for AI. And a lot of that was electricity," De Haan said.

De Haan notes that natural gas that heats your home is different from gasoline that fuels your car, so the price of each can move in different directions.

A projection from the Energy Department shows residential electricity prices will be almost 5% higher this winter compared to last.