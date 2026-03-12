Lawmakers eye a new secretary of Homeland Security as shutdown drags on

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced it would restart its Global Entry program, a possible sign that a partial government shutdown that has snarled airport travel and DHS agencies like TSA may be closer to resolution.

This week some Republicans did sound more optimistic about the chances of ending the shutdown, especially with Kristi Noem out as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Her proposed replacement, Oklahoma's Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin, is respected on both sides of the aisle and appears to be on a glide path to confirmation.

But Democrats continue to hold out for operational changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and at midweek it was not clear that either side was any closer to compromise.

"All we're asking is to say we continue to disagree about this one relatively narrow thing we've already funded, not 96% of the government. Let's fund another incoming of the government to keep everybody safe," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI).

"If you are sincere in trying to get a deal, why would you object to funding the government for some foreseeable time into the future?" Said Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD). "We did do it for two weeks, which you guys all knew wouldn't be enough time. But if we funded it for whatever that is, four weeks, six weeks, to allow this negotiation to continue, at least these agencies are functioning. We have tried repeatedly to do that. And you have consistently — The Democrats, I should say — have consistently objected to that."

