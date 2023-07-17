Police believe 4 dead in Oregon linked to same person of interest

Authorities in Oregon say they believe a person of interest is connected to the deaths of four women found dead within 100 miles of each other in the greater Portland area in the last three months.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said no formal charges had been issued by Monday in the deaths of Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster and Ashley Real.

The district attorney's officesaid multiple people had been interviewed in their investigation and said at least one person of interest was identified from those interviews who law enforcement believe is connected to all four deaths.

Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said, "I am absolutely horrified for the victims, their families, and all those who have experienced these losses," KATU reported.

Local media reported that the person of interest, a 38-year-old, is currently an inmate at the state's Snake River Correctional Institution.

Police said they do not believe the public is in any danger in relation to the suspect in the case.

Smith was first reported missing in December of last year and was found dead months later in late February.

22-year-old Real was last seen in March at a restaurant and was later found dead in May.

The bodies of Webster and Perry were found in separate locations in April. Both were known to travel into Portland frequently.

Prosecutors did not confirm what caused them to believe the four deaths were linked.

The district attorney's Monday announcement came six weeks after Portland police said they had no reason to believe the four cases were connected, Oregon Live reported.

