Paw Patrol LIVE! “A Mighty Adventure” coming to Shea's

Paw Patrol LIVE! A Mighty Adventure is coming to Shea's for three shows on May 10
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have a Paw Patrol lover in the house, you'll want to circle Saturday, May 10 on your calendar.

Paw Patrol LIVE! A Mighty Adventure, is set to take the stage at Shea's for three performances.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 15), with prices starting at $30 a piece.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Meet & Greet Experience tickets will also be available, starting at $120. The VIP Meet & Greet Experience includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

Show times are 10:00am, 2:00pm and 6:00pm.

