Parents urged to 'immediately stop using' these rocker bassinets

Parents should “immediately stop using” rocker bassinets from the 5in1 brand, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

For infants, the 5in1 rocker bassinet poses the risk of a fall, strangulation and suffocation, according to the CPSC.

The bassinets fail to meet the safety requirements outlined in the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and lack required labels and instructions, the CPSC said.

The bassinets were sold online, including on Walmart’s website.

The product was listed as “5in1 Rocker Bassinet” on the packaging, and marked with “Ya.Ya.Ya, 5IN1UPC Code 09331849600139, 01 Rock Sleeper, 02 Dream Centre, 03 Cozy Seat, 04 Travel Bassinet, 05 Rock & Play, Made in China, and Age 1-36 months.”

Consumers are being asked to disassemble and discard the product.

The CPSC is also reminding caregivers and parents to practice safe sleep practices with children, including placing kids down on their backs to sleep on flat and firm surfaces in a bassinet, crib or play yard and using only a fitted sheet on surfaces without any pillows, crib bumpers or other soft items.

Consumers are being asked to report any incidents involving product injuries or defects at SaferProducts.gov.

