Totally Buffalo Store opening outdoor artisan Easter market on March 27th

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local store is helping you get ready for Easter.

The Totally Buffalo Store in Amherst is opening an outdoor artisan Easter market beginning on Saturday, March 27th.

The market will take place on March 27th and 28th along with April 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the store at 3328 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

The outdoor market will feature Easter chocolates, grab n' go baskets, Easter gnomes, butter lambs, pierogi, and other Easter household items.

You can find more info on their Facebook page or by calling (716) 545-1624.