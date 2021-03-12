Menu

Watch
We're Open

Actions

Totally Buffalo Store opening outdoor artisan Easter market on March 27th

items.[0].image.alt
Totally Buffalo Store
Outdoor artisan Easter market in Amherst
Artisan Easter Market
Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:03:26-05

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local store is helping you get ready for Easter.

The Totally Buffalo Store in Amherst is opening an outdoor artisan Easter market beginning on Saturday, March 27th.

The market will take place on March 27th and 28th along with April 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the store at 3328 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

The outdoor market will feature Easter chocolates, grab n' go baskets, Easter gnomes, butter lambs, pierogi, and other Easter household items.

You can find more info on their Facebook page or by calling (716) 545-1624.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO STRONG 1920by1080c.jpg

Together, we are #BuffaloStrong

11:30 AM, Mar 20, 2020