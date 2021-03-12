New brewery, event space, and restaurant coming to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new brewery, event space, and restaurant is coming to Orchard Park.

Located at 3740 North Buffalo Street in Orchard Park, the group behind The Grange in Hamburg and West Rose in Ellicottville is teaming up with a brewer formerly of Thin Man Brewing to bring the new business to life.

The brewery, restaurant, and bar will have seating for up to 125 people, along with an event hall that can accommodate large weddings and other events.

There are also plans for a shaded courtyard with fire pits and seating.

The brewery will have bocce tournaments and a weekly bingo night.

The restaurant's menu will be influenced by Belgian and German beer culture, featuring light snacks, homemade sausages, and Belgian frites.

Beer will primarily be available on draft along with limited quantities of available in to-go cans and at select local establishments.

The name and branding for the business will be announced soon.