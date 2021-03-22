Menu

Watch
We're Open

Actions

Local French chef to bring new flavors to the Broadway Market

Camille Le Caër to offer special virtual masterclasses
items.[0].image.alt
Camille Le Caër
Local chef Camille Le Caër is bringing his French patisserie to the Broadway Market ahead of Easter Weekend.
CAMILLE LA CAER.png
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 06:24:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local chef Camille Le Caër is bringing his French patisserie skills to the Broadway Market ahead of Easter Weekend.

Le Caër became known in Buffalo through his French cafe on Hertel Avenue that closed its doors last June.

During Holy Week, Le Caër plans to set up a pop-up table in the Broadway Market, making a variety of sweet and savory waffles.

His table will be open with the following schedule:

Sunday, March 28 (Palm Sunday): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 1 (Holy Thursday): 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday, April 2 (Good Friday): Noon - 7 p.m.

Le Caër is also hosting a series of virtual baking masterclasses via Zoom in the coming weeks:

Thursday, March 25: Croissant Masterclass
Friday, March 26: Éclair Masterclass
Thursday, April 8: Lemon Meringue Pie Masterclass
Friday, April 9: Mother Sauces Masterclass

Each class runs from 6 - 8 p.m. You can find more information on how to register here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO STRONG 1920by1080c.jpg

Together, we are #BuffaloStrong

11:30 AM, Mar 20, 2020