Local French chef to bring new flavors to the Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local chef Camille Le Caër is bringing his French patisserie skills to the Broadway Market ahead of Easter Weekend.

Le Caër became known in Buffalo through his French cafe on Hertel Avenue that closed its doors last June.

During Holy Week, Le Caër plans to set up a pop-up table in the Broadway Market, making a variety of sweet and savory waffles.

His table will be open with the following schedule:

Sunday, March 28 (Palm Sunday): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 (Holy Thursday): 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, April 2 (Good Friday): Noon - 7 p.m.

Le Caër is also hosting a series of virtual baking masterclasses via Zoom in the coming weeks:

Thursday, March 25: Croissant Masterclass

Friday, March 26: Éclair Masterclass

Thursday, April 8: Lemon Meringue Pie Masterclass

Friday, April 9: Mother Sauces Masterclass

Each class runs from 6 - 8 p.m. You can find more information on how to register here.