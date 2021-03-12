Changes to the Broadway Market this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — About 30 Easter vendors are setting up shop inside the this year, joining the permanent like Lupas Meats and Famous Horseradish that are here six days a week all year long .

Easter is by far the market’s busiest time of the year. Vendors said they're excited about this year because last year was difficult - with the pandemic hitting at the worst possible time.

"Last year really did affect it because we were only doing takeout here. So it was very different, not your normal Broadway. This year we're hoping that we do have a good year, hopefully people do come out and support all the businesses here," said Darian Poczciwinski with Potts Deli and Grill.

New this year: extended hours – in hopes of spreading out the crowds and giving you more time to shop.

"During the week of Easter we have extended hours to accommodate everyone due to social distancing requirements. We'll be open until 7 p.m. everyday, Monday through Friday of Easter week," said Kathleen Peterson, Broadway Market Manager.

A lot has changed this year at the Broadway Market, but for vendors the biggest difference is that they're able to be here physically.

"They didn't allow seasonal vendors last year which totally made sense. This year we didn't know what to expect you know whether we were going to be allowed in or not. Thankfully we're here and we're happy to be here and we'll see how it goes," said Adam Kelly, Manager of Kelly's Country Store.

Peterson said they're going to be strictly following mask and social distancing rules.

"We have the cooperation of the Buffalo Police Department with us, and our own security who will be monitoring that throughout the season for everyone's safety," she said.

She added that this year, vendors cannot sell certain items that were prepared inside the market.

"To help our permanent vendors, that a seasonal vendor who comes in for two weeks or one day, that they couldn't sell a product that was produced inside the market only. So it's really only five items, it was sausage, pierogi, jam, kettle corn,"

Easter vendors will be at the market Saturday from 8 to 5, and return March 20 for the two-week period leading up to Easter.