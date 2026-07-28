SENECA NATION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Odie Porter, a Seneca Nation councilor, announced her candidacy Tuesday for president of the Seneca Nation, potentially becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Porter is running in the Allegany Territory, which is set to provide the next president under a Seneca Nation tradition that alternates executive and legislative leadership between its two main territories.

"I just happen to be a woman running for president," Porter said.

WATCH: Odie Porter announces bid to become first woman president of the Seneca Nation

Odie Porter announces bid to become first woman president of the Seneca Nation

"I'm a Seneca mother, and everyone that's voting in this caucus and in the election had a Seneca mother," Porter said.

One of the most pressing issues facing the Seneca Nation is the gaming compact between the nation and New York State. Porter addressed the status of negotiations with the state.

"It has been moving along very slowly. The governor and I know each other. I'm hopeful that at some point, if I'm elected, that we can work together to resolve these matters. I think it's just a matter of continuing building out your team. You have a core group of people and, and just be tenacious and keep moving," Porter said.

Porter also weighed in on the recent national attention Salamanca received over a proposal to use a robot to teach students.

"I think it's a very serious matter when a school system wants to use new technology on Native children, and I think it's something that we've seen things, experiments happen in the boarding schools. I also think that this is something that could have been rolled out consultation with the Seneca Nation, consultation with the community, and also consultation with parents," Porter said.

Porter is not the only woman on the ballot. Tina Abrams, also a councilor, is running as well. Council member and former president Rickey Armstrong is also in the race, along with Seneca Ray, who helped fight to keep the Salamanca school's Warrior name.

The Seneca Party will hold its caucus on Sept. 18. Election Day is Nov. 3.

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