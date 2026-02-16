Robert Duvall, acclaimed Oscar-winning actor, dies at 95

Legendary actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95, his wife revealed on Facebook.

Luciana Duvall said her husband died "peacefully at home" on Sunday.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she said. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."

Born Jan. 5, 1931, in San Diego, Duvall served in the U.S. Army before pursuing acting. He studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York and began building a career on stage.

He made his film debut in 1962 as the reclusive Boo Radley in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He later earned six Academy Award nominations over his career. He won in the best actor category for his portrayal of a washed-up country singer in the 1983 film “Tender Mercies.”

He was also widely known for his roles in “The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now” and the television miniseries “Lonesome Dove.”

In addition to acting, Duvall directed and produced several films, including “The Apostle” and “Wild Horses.”

Duvall was married four times and had no children.