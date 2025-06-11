Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys co-founder, died at age 82

Brian Wilson, co-founder of the legendary rock band The Beach Boys, died at age 82, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

"We are at a loss for words right now," his family wrote on Wilson's Facebook page. "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

His family did not say what caused his death.

Wilson was active with the band until 2022. Wilson founded the band with his brothers Dennis and Carl, along with Al Jardine, in the early 60s. Mike Love and Bruce Johnston helped round out the band in the '60s.

The Beach Boys were nominated for four Grammy Awards and also given a Lifetime Achievement Award. The band was nominated for three Grammy Awards in 1967 for its single "Good Vibrations." Twenty-two years later, its hit "Kokomo" garnered another Grammy nomination for the band.

In addition to providing vocals and keyboards for the band, he was the songwriter for many of the band's greatest hits, including "Good Vibrations," "Help Me, Rhonda," and "Surfin' U.S.A."

They topped the charts with various hits from the '60s to well into the '80s.