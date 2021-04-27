Cuomo continued to deny he did anything wrong in rare comments to reporters

For the first time in months, we're hearing from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Monday in Syracuse, Cuomo spoke with reporters who asked him about the allegations brought by several current and former state employees and other women who have accused him of making unwanted sexual comments and advances.

"Can you tell the people of the state of New York, yes or no, did you do the things you were accused of?" asked a reporter.

Cuomo replied, "No. No, and that's why I said when people suggested ... to put it very simply: No."

"To all of the accusations: the groping, the sexual harassment?" asked the reporter.

"No," replied Cuomo.

"You're denying all of it?" said the reporter.

Cuomo answered, "That's right. That's right, yes."

New York's attorney general is investigating the claims.

Many of the state's top Democrats have called for Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo is asking people to wait for the results of the investigation.

This story was originally published by Robin Dich and Alex Livingston at Newsy.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

