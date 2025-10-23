'No rescue stepping up': Officer pleads for help after dog was found in ditch in New York's southern tier

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Sheridan dog control officer is pleading for an abandoned dog she's been taking care of for more than two weeks.

Nicole Welka, Sheridan's dog control officer, said a passerby found the dog lying in a ditch along Route 39 in Sheridan.

Welka has named the dog Darla and is keeping her in a kennel in her own garage as she waits for a rescue organization to have room for the animal.

"She's really a sweet, loving girl; she just needs a rescue or somebody to take a chance on her," Welka said.

Last weekend, Welka issued a plea for help on Facebook, highlighting the challenging situation facing stray animals in the region.

"New York State only requires to keep the strays for 5 days. After that, they can legally be euthanized. I've had her almost 2 weeks with no rescue stepping up," Welka said.

The dog control officer expressed frustration about the broader crisis facing abandoned animals in Western New York.

"I'm voicing my frustrations on the fact that I'm a dog control officer and I'm pretty much taking care of these dogs that are strays because nobody's… they're kind of being forgotten about, it feels like," Welka said.

She pointed to what she sees as a troubling trend where local rescues focus on animals from other states while local dogs go without help.

"These rescues are popping up all over that are taking… bringing these dogs from other states and, you know. That's not a bad thing to do, but I think we need to really take care of this crisis in Western New York. It's really important, and these dogs deserve love, too," Welka said.

Rescues and shelters across Chautauqua County are all full, which may be partly due to animal cruelty investigations that can take months or even years to resolve.

At Monday's city budget hearing, Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson said the city will face increased costs for housing dogs seized in cruelty cases.

"We've had a lot more animal cruelty cases, which may in the future — in '26 — cost us a little bit more money," Jackson said.

"Our contract with them increased $500 a month, which is $6,000 a year," Jackson said.

Welka said Darla will need special care because she's been traumatized by being abandoned. She said she can be shy around new people and other animals.

"She's lovely when she gets to know you. I feel like any dog would be a little standoffish... I mean, they are when their owners betray them, you know," Welka said.

Welka is hoping someone with patience and time will give Darla a home soon.

