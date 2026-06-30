LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist has been arrested after speeding, popping a wheelie and fleeing from Lewiston Police. The entire exchange was caught on the patrol car's dashcam.

"That bike was probably doing twice the speed limit," Lewiston Police Chief Michael Salada said. "A brief pursuit ensued. Once the lieutenant got onto the interstate, the bike was too far ahead of him, and for safety concerns, he discontinued the pursuit."

Despite the police pursuit ending in a few minutes, the officer never gave up on tracking down the driver. He obtained security camera footage from a gas station showing the driver wearing a jacket that said: "Don't get caught."

"Judging by the hoodie he was wearing, I think that was an intentional move to induce a chase," Salada said.

The department later identified the driver as Gerald Lauzau Jr., and has since arrested him on charges pertaining to unlawfully fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Q: “Why go the extra mile to make sure you identify this person?”

Salada: “It’s things like this that will cause tragedies on the roadway, whether it be that motorcyclist himself, or someone else.”

WATCH: 'Will take the extra step': Motorcyclist arrested for reckless driving and fleeing Lewiston Police

'Will take the extra step': Motorcyclist arrested for reckless driving and fleeing Lewiston Police

"For the motorcyclists out there who think they're joyriding, we will take the extra step to identify and ultimately charge people if they're going to ride this way," Salada said.