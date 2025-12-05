'We want to expand for the community': Pellicano’s Marketplace preparing to triple in size

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The iconic Pellicano’s Marketplace in Wheatfield is finalizing plans to majorly expand its 7,000 sq. ft. footprint by 2027.

From the fedoras to the seemingly endless shelves of Italian food, Pellicano’s is one of a kind, and for more than 15 years, it has called Niagara County home.

“The community has supported us from day one,” COO Chris Pellicano said. “We are a specialty store. Some people call us a grocery store. I don’t like saying we are a grocery store, because there are some things we don’t have that a traditional grocery store has, and there are a lot of things that we have that traditional grocery stores don’t have.”

In 2020, the store expanded to its current location off of Niagara Falls Blvd. Now, they have plans to expand yet again.

“We’re about 7,000 sq. ft. We want to go to about 20,000 sq. ft,” Pellicano said. “We want to expand for the community, not just for ourselves.”

Pellicano tells 7 News he has a lot in mind for this expanded store, everything from more parking to hot meals.

“Right now, we only have about 75 parking spaces. Sometimes the parking lot is completely packed with our staff and customers, and customers [coming in] can’t actually park,” Pellicano said. “That’s not fair to our customers.”

“We want to have a fresh bakery. We want to make gelato,” Pellicano said. “We are going to have a prepared foods department. We are going to be making fresh pasta. We might even have some fresh hot pasta served for people when they come here.

Plans are still being finalized with the Town of Wheatfield, but the Pellicanos hope to get to work very soon.

“We are very much hoping to break ground this Spring, then, opening the following Spring, so Spring of 2027,” Pellicano said.