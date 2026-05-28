NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A big pile of dirt, caution tape and broken playground equipment where a park used to be on 96th Street in Niagara Falls had neighbors expressing concerns about safety in their neighborhood.

I first heard about these concerns after a neighbor emailed me at NiagaraCounty@wkbw.com and said, “The Niagara Falls Public Works destroyed the playground next to the LaSalle Senior Center on Colvin Blvd near 96th St. They left the 'destroyed' playground equipment there. We are worried that children might attempt to use some of the equipment and be injured.”

WATCH: 'We are worried': Neighbors concerned about safety of dismantled Niagara Falls park

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Wednesday morning, I reached out to Mayor Robert Restaino’s office. By the time I made it out to the park, just 90 minutes later, the very first thing I saw was a dumpster full of what appeared to be broken playground equipment being driven away.

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Multiple neighbors, who declined to speak on camera, told me that broken metal pieces of playground equipment had been sitting in the park for at least two weeks.

On Wednesday, the very day I contacted the city, crews were there to clean up. A city spokesperson tells me that a clean-up was always scheduled for the day I both reached out and showed up.

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They tell me that a new playground on 96th Street is on the way.

“The city is aware of the status of the playground next to the LaSalle Senior Center. The Department of Public Works is in the process of removing damaged playground equipment and has already ordered new playground equipment and is awaiting delivery. The city is utilizing greenway funding to purchase the new playground equipment.”

The city did not provide a timeline as to when they expect the new playground equipment to be ready for families to enjoy.

WATCH: 'We are worried': Neighbors concerned about safety of dismantled Niagara Falls park