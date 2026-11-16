NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda voters approved a property tax that will fund a brand-new community center for the city. City leaders now say the plan is for construction to start in Summer 2027.

61% of North Tonawanda voters approved the $18 million cost through a property tax. That rate would be $0.84 per $1,000 assessed home value, so a $100,000 home would equate to $84 per year.

WATCH: 'We are thrilled': North Tonawanda Community Center construction to start Summer 2027

'We are thrilled': North Tonawanda Community Center construction to start Summer 2027

The plans would see the consolidation of the youth and senior centers, which the city pays rent and utilities on, into the newly renovated and city-owned Norman Keller Building, which is currently best known for housing the DMV.

The plan would renovate the Keller Building, provide space for the DMV, and add two additions: a multipurpose space and a full gymnasium. You can read all about the project here.

"For once, creating something that is meeting the needs of our community, rather than taking what we have and squeeze it into something else," Alex Domaradzki, the city's Parks and Recreation Department director, said.

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Mayor Austin Tylec said the plan is to put the project out to bid, begin construction next summer and have it ready to use by the end of 2028.

Despite the approval, both Tylec and Domaradzki are working on obtaining grant money to lower the cost burden on residents.

"For every million dollars that we do find, let’s say it's around $5 less per year that the average household would put towards the capital project," Tylec said.

I visited the senior center in October, which is rented from the attached Carousel Park Apartments. I was told by multiple people about concerns ranging from capacity to safety.

"It's dangerous around here," 67-year-old Michael Woolford said. "I would say at least 2-3 times a day the cops are called for one thing or another in the vicinity, with the drug dealing, with the crime."

WATCH: ‘An investment’: North Tonawanda to vote on $18M community center project

‘An investment’: North Tonawanda to vote on $18M community center project

"Water anywhere, [coming off of the ceiling] and to the table and onto the floor is a danger," 79-year-old Linda Pike said.

Domaradzki told me they have run out of space at the Youth Center, which is rented from the Lumber City Church.

"We have a gym, two small side rooms and a main entryway, so [it's] a little tight in there when you get 100 or so kids daily," Domaradzki said.