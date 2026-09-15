NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After roughly 15 years of sitting vacant, Lowry Middle School in North Tonawanda is closing in on an ownership transfer that would redevelop the school property into housing.

Members of the county’s land bank, Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation (NORLIC), told me that they are looking to acquire the building and hand it off to developers.

“I definitely want this building used. I don’t want any empty buildings," North Tonawanda Building Inspector and NORLIC board member Robert DePaolo said.

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Lowry Middle School was used as the North Tonawanda City Schools’ high school and, later, a middle school until 2004. Three years later, the district sold the property to Kevin Gersh, who briefly operated a school there.

Over the past 15 years, several redevelopment plans have fallen through, and it has continued to sit empty on the highly traveled Payne Avenue.

"Since then, it’s become a liability to the city, having kids running in and out of here," Niagara County 8th District Legislator Rich Andres said. "Between city and county, this is top priority."

WATCH: ‘Want this building used’: Land bank nearing acquisition of Lowry Middle School

‘Want this building used’: Land bank nearing acquisition of Lowry Middle School

NORLIC Executive Director Andrea Klyczek told me that the organization is close to finalizing a long-awaited ownership change, and that she hopes to see a transfer in the next one to two months.

"We are the legal entity that allows ownership to transfer from the existing owner to the new owner with a mortgage enforcement in place to ensure that development is going to happen," Klyczek said.

She said developers have already pitched ideas to convert the school building into several dozen apartments and turn the land where George J. Vetter Stadium used to sit into lots for new homes.

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“There's not a lot of room left in North Tonawanda to create new housing, so this is going to be a really important project for that aspect," Klyczek said.

No plans for the auditorium or gymnasium have been determined yet.

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NORLIC would oversee the project through that ‘mortgage enforcement,’ and would be able to facilitate finding a new developer, should any approved plans later fall through.

In June 2025, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec told me the city has already secured a $1.5 million grant for the development of the property; however, he estimated a complete renovation would cost closer to $35 million