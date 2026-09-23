NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls is getting a new ‘Sky Bar’ attraction for next summer. The Aerobar will lift riders 133 feet into the air for sweeping views of the city skyline and the American Falls.

Live! Incorporated, the company behind the existing Live On Air Fallsview Balloon Ride in Niagara Falls, is adding the aerobar ride, which it has named SkyBar Niagara Falls, to its newly acquired Hard Rock Cafe on Prospect Street.

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Daniel Tighe, Live’s Vice President of Business Development, said the ride would be just the third of its kind in the United States.

The ride slowly spins and rotates a full 360 degrees, giving riders views of the Niagara Falls skyline and the top of the American Falls.

"We wanted to bring this to Niagara Falls because it would complement the balloon ride, be able to get more people up in the air and see great views of Niagara Falls," Tighe said. “It’s an amusement ride but not a thrill ride.”

Tighe said he was inspired to bring the ride to Western New York after experiencing another aerobar, the "Liftoff" at Area15 in Las Vegas.

"I'm scared of heights, but I loved the experience. My feet were dangling, slow spinning and I got to see all of Vegas," Tighe said.

WATCH: 'Views are unbelievable’: 133-foot-tall Sky Bar coming to Niagara Falls

‘Views are unbelievable’: 133-foot-tall Sky Bar coming to Niagara Falls

Tighe said the Niagara Falls version will offer 8- to 15-minute rides priced at approximately $25 to $30, and because the ride is connected to the restaurant, guests will be able to bring their drinks along with them.

"We would serve from the restaurant, and you would bring your cocktail up. You would enjoy some music up there too. We're all about music with Live Entertainment," Tighe said. "The views are unbelievable. You'll never see Niagara Falls from a better point of view.”

The ride will operate year-round. Tighe said installation is expected to begin in May 2027, with the first flights targeted for Memorial Day weekend.

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