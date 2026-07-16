NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Canadian wildfire smoke impacting life in Niagara Falls, fireworks and helicopter tours were canceled for the day out of an abundance of caution.

All Thursday, a haze with very poor air quality settled over Niagara Falls, impacting neighbors, guests and Rainbow Air Helicopter Tours, which was forced to keep the helicopters inside.

"We fly on visual flight rules, which means that we need to be able to see certain distances. We need to have the clouds at a certain ceiling, so that we can give people the best views when they're doing the tour," said Sales & Marketing Manager Patrick Keyes. "On a day like today, we cannot do that, and that brings in elements of value to the customers but also the safety of both the customers and our staff."

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According to map.purpleair.com, air quality in Niagara Falls reached a max reading of a ‘very unhealthy’ 330 at 6 a.m. The air quality would stay in that ‘very unhealthy’ range, with high risk of health effects, most of the day.

"When you see the air quality index numbers over 200, as you see in Western and Central New York, where it's very unhealthy. All people will start to notice," NYS Department of Health Commissioner James V. McDonald said.

WATCH: 'Very unhealthy': Wildfire smoke cancels Niagara Falls fireworks, helicopter tours

'Very unhealthy': Wildfire smoke cancels Niagara Falls fireworks, helicopter tours

Due to the conditions, I'm told the nightly fireworks shows over Niagara Falls have been paused until further notice.

However, plenty of other things stayed open despite conditions.

I'm told that with a change in the wind, the hope is to reopen everything by Friday.

WKBW The state park remained open throughout the day, and attractions like the Maid of the Mist continued to sail.