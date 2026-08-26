‘Very thankful’: Lockport restaurant fundraising for Niagara County flood victims

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wide Waters Grill in Lockport, which experienced the Niagara County flood damage firsthand, is going the extra mile to help neighbors in the same situation by hosting a fundraising event Sunday.

August 2, the same day that heavy rain virally flooded Oppenheim Park in the Town of Niagara, Jayson Lembke’s Wide Waters Grill on Market Street in Lockport received a similar treatment.

"Couldn’t handle all of the rain, and it just started coming out of the creek, flowing all over the property… Had a lot of water come in. We were probably knee-high in the road," Lembke said. "We lost some equipment and food inventory and stuff."

Lembke was closed for almost two days to clean up, but in the midst of that storm, social media helped him realize that he wasn’t the only one in trouble. A realization that introduced him to Samantha Lawson’s family.

WKBW Samantha Lawson sent me a picture of what the basement of her family's house looks like after the flooding.

"[My husband said] 'I’m standing in the basement, and I can see into the backyard,' and I’m like ‘what do you mean?’ He’s like, 'The whole backside of the foundation came in,’“ Lawson said. “And our insurance didn’t cover flooding or ‘rainwater that caused the earth to shift.’”

Despite cleaning up his own flooded property, Lembke knew he needed to step in and help, and he’s doing that by hosting a fundraiser on Sunday at the restaurant, which he’s calling Flood Fest.

WKBW

The event will feature live bands, vendors, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. All the proceeds raised from this event will go towards the Lawsons and three other families who were affected by the flooding.

“It just made sense, seemed like the right thing to do. We have a great space here to hold something like that,” Lembke said.

“For them to suffer flooding and understand, and the people in the community to come together during this time, has been amazing for our family, and we are very thankful,” Lawson said.

WATCH: ‘Very thankful’: Lockport restaurant fundraising for Niagara County flood victims

‘Very thankful’: Lockport restaurant fundraising for Niagara County flood victims

Lembke has set the fundraising goal high at $50,000.

“Whatever we can earn and raise for these families is great,” Lembke said.

Flood Fest will take place at Wide Waters Grill on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you can’t make it there, you can still donate here.