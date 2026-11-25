NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two fires in the same building destroyed two businesses in North Tonawanda. Now, neighbors are rallying to help the owners.

On November 17, an apartment fire damaged Matt Hoffman's Academy Auction House and Carl Cederman's Carl's Tattooing, but optimism was in the air.

"A lot of water damage, but it wasn't crazy," Hoffman said.

"We cleaned up," Cederman said. "We were hoping, maybe, we could get open in a couple of weeks."

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According to the North Tonawanda Fire Department, that fire, which started at around 3 a.m., was accidental and electrical.

By 8:00 p.m., firefighters had returned to the scene.

"I got a call later that night, and I thought it was a joke. The building was on fire again," Cederman said.

"There were flames shooting out all of the windows. The whole roof was on fire," Hoffman said. "It was just a nightmare. It was unbelievable to see."

The fire department said that nobody was hurt in either fire.

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Both Academy Auction House and Carl's Tattooing were completely lost to the flames.

In response to the destruction, multiple GoFundMe campaigns totaling more than $10,000 have been set up for Hoffman and Cederman, as well as others for families who say that they had lived above the businesses.

"Unbelievable, people just helping," Cederman said. "I wish I could pay it back. Well, I'll open another shop."

"Without them, I don't know that I'd be able to do it," Hoffman said. "I believe God has a plan. I trust in his plan. I plan on moving forward, coming back bigger and stronger."

Donate to help Matt Hoffman’s Academy Auction House here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-academy-auction-after-the-fire

Donate to help Carl’s Tattooing here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fresh-start-for-carl-cederman-and-matt-dunlap

Donate to help both businesses here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hope-for-two-small-businesses-after-fire-in-nt

Donate to help the people who say they lived in the upstairs apartment here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-after-the-north-tonawanda-fire

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'Unbelievable': North Tonawanda rallies behind Oliver Street businesses destroyed by fire