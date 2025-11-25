Two teens accused of crashing stolen car into six other parked vehicles in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Charges are pending against two teens who police say crashed a stolen car in North Tonawanda.

Early Sunday morning, North Tonawanda Police say they were responding to a call on Webster Street, when they witnessed a Hyundai Sonata crash into a total of six parked cars. Police say the Sonata was later determined to be stolen out of Kenmore.

Police say the 14-year-old driver ran away, but the 17-year-old passenger stayed in the car with serious injuries to his lower body. Both teenagers were hospitalized for their injuries. Their parents were contacted, but he 14-year-old driver's parent refused to respond.

Police say damage to the six parked vehicles as well as the stolen Sonata is estimated to be tens of thousands of dollars. Charges are pending against both teenagers. Their names are not being released due to their ages.