TV and comedy icon Dick Smothers makes a Father's Day visit to Lockport winery

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dick Smothers, one half of the comedy duo The Smothers Brothers, took time on Father's Day to meet with fans in Lockport.

Formed in the late 1950s with his brother Tom, the Smothers Brothers starred in several television projects, including their own sitcom "The Smothers Brothers Show" and the variety series "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour".

A resident of the region, Smothers shared what he loves about Western New York.

"We go through some neighborhoods like Youngstown, it's way out by the fort. They're like out of almost Walt Disney making little towns, little buildings that are just so right, so clean and proper. Yeah, I just love it, and there's not a lot of pretense in most of the neighborhoods," Smothers said.

Adam Beam Dick Smothers, one half of the Smothers Brothers comedy duo, speaks at Spring Lake Winery Resort in Lockport, NY.

Smothers' appearance coincided not only with the holiday but also with a car show and the release of a new wine by Spring Lake Winery Resort, the hosts of Sunday's event.

"I never grew up to be a race driver," Smothers said of his passion for cars. "I just appreciated cars, and actually, when I had a little extra time during the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, you get people asking favors, you know, they write into the show, 'would you sponsor my car?'"

He said a connection with a driver led to his first time behind the wheel on a track.

"There was a series called Group 7 sponsored by Johnson's Wax Group 7. Cars were the biggest, baddest, unlimited race cars ever sanctioned in the United States. It was at the exact time that I had the show, and this guy had turned out the oldest living Lola Group 7 car, so old that halfway through the season, he gave up the ghost and collapsed on the starting grid," Smothers said.

From 1968 to 1971, Smothers also started a racing team as well.

Wikimedia Commons Judy Collins performing with Tom (left) and Dick Smothers on their television program The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

During the run of the "Comedy Hour," the Smothers Brothers would on several occasions clash with CBS executives. Much of the disputes dealt with the show's political satire. The show was canceled in April 1969, citing "a failure to meet the contractual pre-air delivery dates."

When asked, Smothers spoke on the parallels of the recent cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"It is repeating itself. We didn't start the repetition," Smothers said.

Smothers continued, "What really gets me now, there's no limit starting with the MAGA movement and the Republicans, all Republicans, had a really strong base. You could disagree with financial responsibility, but we lived in a house called the White House. We lived under a structure called the American Constitution. Now that's out the window."

He added he remains cautiously hopeful.

"The world could go up to hell in a handbag, or — you know how you fix a wound in the old days, you put a hot iron on it, it hurts like hell, but then it gets all the bad things out, so maybe we're gonna be there."