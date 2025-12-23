LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s been over a decade out of the mayor’s office for Michael Tucker, but now he is back working for the city. This time, as a volunteer aiming to help homeless people in Lockport.

"As I’m driving around, I noticed the homeless population growing, so I thought, I’m going to do something about it," Tucker said. "Just making sure they have what they need to stay warm and to make sure they’re getting enough food."

WATCH: ‘Trying to make a difference’: Former Lockport Mayor takes city position to help the homeless

'Trying to make a difference': Former Lockport Mayor takes city position to help the homeless

Tucker was the mayor of the city of Lockport from 2004 to 2014, but his love for the city never ended, taking up volunteer roles to help the homeless individuals in his city.

Now, that passion has been given an official city title: Volunteer Homeless Coordinator for the City of Lockport.

"I was very, very happy," current Mayor John Lombardi said. "[He is a] volunteer, we are not paying this man, and who doesn't like a volunteer."

"I love the city…just trying to make a difference," Tucker said.

According to yearly counts done by the Homeless Alliance of Western New York every January, 339 families in Niagara County were homeless in 2025. That was a 23% increase in the county from 2024.

Tucker believes a number of those people are in Lockport.

WKBW Two tents, where homeless individuals live, sit just off the railroad tracks in Lockport.

"I’ve heard the number 100 [people], maybe a little over 100 a few times," Tucker said. "During this process, we will get a better number as we talk with them."

With this new position, Lombardi and Tucker feel they’re ready to help those families in their area better than ever before.

"We never had a way to get through city hall to the volunteers directly. This is going to make it so much easier to help those who need to be helped," Lombardi said.

"Ultimately, the goal is to get the unhoused housed," Tucker said. "So right now, especially during these months, we are trying to make sure everybody is safe out there. Make sure they have the proper clothing to keep them warm and make sure they have enough food."

Tucker has wasted no time getting to work, meeting several homeless people across the city already.

He’s also looking for additional volunteers. You can email him at helphomeless@lockportny.gov.