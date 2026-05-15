NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a 911 call has now become a story of survival, teamwork and gratitude in Niagara Falls.

It was an emotional reunion on Friday at the American Medical Response base in Niagara Falls. Aisha Ryland came face-to-face with the first responders who saved her life after she went into cardiac arrest last June.

Family members and emergency crews applauded as Ryland thanked the paramedics and firefighters who responded the day her daughter feared the worst.

"They kept saying she has no pulse, and I was like, ' Wow, my mom's gone, she isn't going to wake up," her daughter said.

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Months later, Ryland said she is grateful for the second chance she was given.

"I thank the most high God above for placing those angels on scene because truly I feel like they were angels in disguise," Ryland said.

WATCH: 'They were angels in disguise': Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with first responders

'They were angels in disguise': Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with first responders

Paramedic Gary Bluhm explained the lifesaving measures performed during the response, including inserting a breathing tube, providing oxygen, starting IVs and administering cardiac medications to restart Ryland's heart.

"We were all a big team," Bluhm said. "Without any one of them, it would’ve been a different outcome."

Emergency officials said survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest remain low, with only about 10 percent of patients surviving and leaving the hospital after incidents similar to Ryland's.

Ryland hopes sharing her story encourages others to pay attention to their health and learn the warning signs of heart disease.

"Be informed of the signs and symptoms because heart disease is very much a silent killer," she said