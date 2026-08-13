LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly two decades, the Stanton family in Lockport has struggled with an overflowing town sewer in their front yard that spills raw sewage throughout their property.

Jennifer Stanton has taken plenty of pictures and videos of that sewage flooding her town of Lockport yard.

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"So foul," Stanton said. "We’ve smelled it quite often, yes, not a pleasant thing to deal with walking out of your front door."

She tells me this is no new problem. For 18 years now, this same exact issue arises a few times a year.

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"We moved in in 2008. [The first time] was Christmas Eve. We let our dog out to go to the bathroom. It was dark," Stanton said. "She rolled around in the grass, like dogs do, so we didn’t think anything of it. Let her in. Shortly after, we realized what she was rolling in."

Stanton tells me she’s called the town for help too many times to count.

"I’m always told either they’re working on it, or it’s fixed," Stanton said.

WATCH: ‘So foul’: Lockport family frustrated with town sewage spilling onto front yard for 18 years

‘So foul’: Lockport family frustrated with town sewage spilling onto front yard for 18 years

Despite those assurances from the town, after yet another sewage flood early this month, she finally hit her breaking point.

"Unfortunately, my husband stepped in it," Stanton said. "Didn’t realize what it was; he was just taking out the trash, and he was ankle deep in some raw sewage, with an open wound on his foot."

This isn’t the only sewer problem on their Presidential Way neighborhood either. Stanton lives at a dead end, and the road frequently floods, swamping their driveway and yard, because the only storm drains by their house are too small for any large amount of water.

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"They are not appropriate for this level of drainage," Stanton said. "There is [larger] DI systems all around this development, and I did ask if they would put that in, and I got a ‘no’ for that."

WKBW Stanton says that the small storm drains at the end of the road frequently clog, like this, with any type of rainfall.

Stanton is not sure if the frequent flooding causes the raw sewage to seep, but when it does spill onto her yard, the poor drainage on the road only spreads the sewage even further throughout her property.

"Hopefully, they get somebody out here to really look at this," Stanton said.

I reached out to multiple Town of Lockport officials but never heard back.