'Seeing double the amount': Niagara Falls Salvation Army Food Pantry running low as SNAP uncertainty grows

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — With so much uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits and rising food costs, it’s not just families feeling the strain; local food pantries are too. Many are running low on supplies and calling on the community to help.

The Salvation Army Food Pantry in Niagara Falls is among those struggling to keep its shelves stocked.

“Our freezer is literally empty,” said Major Andrew Murray, Pastor for the Salvation Army Niagara Falls Food Pantry. “We have 12 cans of tomato sauce left. This time of year, our shelves should be full.”

Murray said the situation is worse than usual, due to the uncertainty surrounding food stamp benefits and the growing demand for assistance.

“Our fear is that we have so many people coming for help right now that we might get to the point where we just literally run out of food,” Murray said. “We’d have to say, ‘We can’t help you because we literally have no food.'"

On Wednesday, James Kaufmann stopped by the pantry to pick up food for his homebound friend, who is currently waiting for her SNAP benefits to resume.

“Her SNAP benefits may not kick in this month,” Kaufmann said. “I just want to make sure she has enough to carry her through.”

He added that while his friend is still receiving her Social Security check, it doesn’t go very far.

“She’ll be able to buy some food with that, but it only carries her so far,” he said. “You have other expenses to cover with that money, too.”

According to Murray, the Niagara Falls Salvation Army pantry usually serves an average of 120 families each week; now they are serving almost double, and the number continues to grow.

“We’re doing almost double the normal amount of clients in a day,” he said. “People are coming to us because they don’t know what’s going to happen with SNAP, and we’re running out of food.”

Despite the challenges, Murray remains hopeful that the community will come together.

“It’s lots of people helping in a little way, and it really does make a difference,” he said.

Kaufmann agrees that local pantries are becoming increasingly vital.

“Things keep getting more expensive, but incomes don’t increase that much,” he said. “These places are only going to get more important as time goes on.”

The Salvation Army in Niagara Falls is accepting food donations and they are located at 7018 Buffalo Avenue.

If you want to make a monetary donation, just text NIAGARA FALLS to 31333 to be redirected to a link.