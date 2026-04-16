NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hockey fever is sweeping Western New York, and the latest case is Di Camillo Bakery in Niagara Falls, coming out with the perfect snack for your Stanley Cup Playoff watch party.

The Buffalo Sabres seemingly have most of Western New York's attention, as the team's on-ice success inspires businesses around the area. The latest creation is a sword-shaped baguette on sale just in time for Sunday's big game.

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"We wanted to do something hockey related," President of Di Camillo Bakery Matthew Di Camillo said. "We talked about hockey sticks and hockey pucks. Then, somebody came up with swords. They look great, and we thought, 'this is perfect.'"

It features a poppy-seeded handle leading up to a baguette blade, making it a unique snack to pair with a beer Sabre.

Dyngus Day --> beer Sabre --> we're back pic.twitter.com/Y5t2pPYdq4 — y - Sabres Live (@SabresLive) April 7, 2026

"We were trying to be creative, and I think that worked well," Di Camillo said. "This is our good luck charm for the Sabres playoffs. We hope that we can make a lot of these."

WATCH: 'Sabre Bread': Di Camillo Bakery unveils sword-shaped bread ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

'Sabre Bread': Di Camillo Bakery unveils sword-shaped bread ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Each Sabre is $21.99, and they will be sold throughout the team's playoff run.

The loaves are pretty popular, so you've got to order ahead. You can contact your local Di Camillo's here.