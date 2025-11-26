NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County mansion with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and 5,300 square feet can soon be yours for a Town of Newfane record $1.6 million.

“So Newfane, people don’t think of homes of that caliber being out in that area,” real estate agent Michelle Petrie said. “When you drive up the driveway, that’s the best part to me. Driving up the driveway and just the reveal of the house.”

The 5,306-square-foot mansion, located just off Lockport-Olcott Road and built in 1997, features six bedrooms, five baths and a full in-law suite.

Outside, an in-ground pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, pool house and basketball court sit on the property's 14 acres of land. All this could be yours for $1.6 million.

'Record for the area': Newfane mansion for sale for $1.6 million

Putting that asking price into perspective, since May 2019, all property sales in Niagara County have been logged online. If this home is sold at that $1.6 million asking price, it would be the highest sale for a home in Newfane over that time period by about a half-million dollars.

Petrie: “You go outside of Newfane, you get stuff on the water, you definitely hit a million-dollar price point, but being in Newfane itself would definitely hit a record for the area.”

Q: How unusual is this for Newfane?

Petrie: Newfane, the pricing out there is not anywhere close to that. The houses in the area around it range from $200,000-$350,000 range… I think it adds to the value, because you can’t find anything else like that.”

The current homeowners have lived there for 15 years and have decided to downsize. Now, Petrie is on the lookout for that new owner to carry on the legacy of this record Newfane property.

Q: What do you think that ideal buyer looks like?

Petrie: “I think it does have an in-law scenario, we are going back to a lot of generational housing… We’ve had a few showings for it, but we haven’t found that perfect buyer for it yet, so it is available waiting.”