'Really sad to hear': The only two sit-down restaurants in the Village of Barker are up for sale

BARKER, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the roughly 600 people in Barker, going for a sit-down meal could soon be a drive away, as the only two sit-down restaurants in the village just hit the market within a short time of each other.

At the beginning of August, The Hideaway on East Avenue shut its doors for the final time and went up for sale. It’s listed for $279,900.

Then, The Grain House on Quaker Road, which I’m told by the real estate agent is not closed, also just went up for sale. It’s listed for $325,000.

The only food stops in the village that aren’t for sale: a Dollar General, a Crosby’s gas station and an ice cream and Mexican food stand on Quaker Street, called The Taco Place.

“I was really sad to hear that,” owner of The Taco Place Janna Garcia said. “Hearing they were closing [and/or] selling is really sad because any of us could be in that situation at any time.”

Garcia told me that her business is more of a food stand than a sit-down restaurant.

The majority of the seating is outdoors, and up until this summer, they have only operated seasonally from April through October. This winter, she told me they’ve decided to try and stay open all year-round, but with limited hours compared to the summer.

WKBW "Authentic Mexican food from my husband, Jesus', hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico."

Village mayor Aaron Davis sent me the following statement:

“As Mayor, I understand the concern many residents feel with the recent closing of a local bar and restaurant. While these decisions are not within the direct control of the Village, we recognize how important family-friendly dining and gathering places are to our community.



Our hope is that young entrepreneurs will see the opportunity to invest in our village by opening new restaurants and businesses that provide affordable options for families. Many of our residents travel outside the village for work, school, and sports, and businesses here must be able to adapt to the fast pace of today’s families.



The Village remains committed to supporting those who want to grow here, and we look forward to welcoming new businesses that will strengthen the community for years to come.” Aaron Davis, Village of Barker Mayor

As for Garcia, if you’d think she’d want the whole village to herself and her business, well, you’d be wrong.

“It would be great if somebody was able to open other restaurants in the community,” Garcia said. “We love the village here…There’s enough to go around for everybody.”