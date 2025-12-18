'Pay what you can': Cambria Christmas tree farm giving away extra pre-cut trees

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we wind into late December, Christmas tree farms are closing up for the season, but in Cambria, Treetop Acres noticed it had a few dozen pre-cut trees left over and is putting them to good use.

In season, a tree at Treetop Acres normally goes for $90, but just in time for Christmas, that price was dropped by co-owners Patrick and Elizabeth Barczys.

For all remaining pre-cut trees, the price is simply “pay what you can.”

“I think that’s the Christmas spirit, helping others and giving to others,” Patrick said. “To give back a little bit is a huge part of what we’re trying to do here.”

“We just thought it would be a nice thing to do to make sure they had a good home…It’s a tough economy," Elizabeth said. "For some people, it’s hard to make Christmas happen this year. We had a lovely person leave us a really delicious pie from a local bake shop. We’ve gotten some plants.”

Rather than sell what’s left, the Barczys family has placed the extra pre-cut trees at the Lower Mountain Road entrance to the farm.

For the people living nearby who didn’t have a way to get to the farm, Patrick went to work.

“His birthday was Monday, and he spent the whole day delivering and dropping off, which is nice too,” Elizabeth said.

“It just felt like the right thing to do," Patrick said. "We had the trees. Not everybody has an easy way to get a tree home to their house.”

If you still need a Christmas tree, you can contact Treetop Acres at hello@visittreetopacres.com or on Facebook.

“We are going to be delivering a couple of trees this weekend and, if we can make it work, we’d love to deliver a few more,” Patrick said.