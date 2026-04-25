‘Part of history’: Lewiston artist plays unique role in Buffalo Sabres' Stanley Cup playoff run

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are tracking their Stanley Cup Playoff progress in the locker room after every win on a custom-made ‘playoff puck holder’ crafted by an artist in Lewiston.

The puck holder, featured on the team’s social media pages after wins, was crafted out of sheet metal by Dan Buttery. It features 16 spots for game-used pucks, one for every win needed for the Sabres to hoist the Stanley Cup.

“It’s crazy. I’m glad it’s a part of history,” Buttery said. “Hopefully, if they can get more pucks in there, it’s going to be crazy to see that thing getting filled.”

By the counter, the Sabres are 2 pucks down with 14 still to go.

“I came up with my design, where you had a full yellow circle where you put the puck in, it stands out,” Buttery said. “So I kind of came up with my design. Where I rolled the Stanley Cup, so it gave it more dimension.”

The first time Buttery saw head coach Lindy Ruff use the counter after the team’s Game 1 win, he told me it was a full-circle moment. His company, Black Lab Metal Fab, was started over a decade ago, with his first creations being 3D Sabres logos.

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“It’s a surreal thing. I’ve always been a Sabres fan, so it’s surreal that now they’re using my work,” Buttery said.

Buttery has been hired many times by the team over the past few years to make logos for games and other events, but this one might leave the longest-lasting mark.

He tells me that should Buffalo win it all, he expects the counter to be on display for all to enjoy.