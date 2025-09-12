NYS Republican lawmakers push for PROTECT Act, which they say would make communities safer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Republican lawmakers are calling for legislation that would give judges more discretion when dealing with repeat offenders, citing recent violent crimes involving suspects with extensive criminal histories.

State Sen. Rob Ortt was joined by fellow GOP lawmakers Friday to advocate for the PROTECT Act, which stands for: Pretrial Risk Overview for Threat Evaluation, Custody and Treatment.

The proposed legislation would require judges to conduct risk assessments for anyone charged with a felony or top-level misdemeanor to determine their potential danger to the community.

"I'm just tired of seeing some victim of crime, and you find out the person who was arrested was arrested 18 times before," Ortt said.

Under current New York law, judges can only consider flight risk when setting bail, not the defendant's potential danger to public safety. The PROTECT Act would change that by mandating dangerousness assessments.

The lawmakers pointed to the recent killing of Amanda Thompson, a Buffalo mother of four, as an example of why the legislation is needed. Thompson's ex-boyfriend, Rickey Crouch, was a convicted murderer who had just been arrested for breaking into Thompson's home and grabbing her throat. Crouch was out on bail when he allegedly shot and killed Thompson on her front porch.

"How do you look at the victim at that point of that person and say, 'We just didn't see it coming,'" Ortt said.

State Sen. Pam Helming of the 54th District outside Rochester authored the bill. She emphasized that the legislation would not repeal bail reform but would shift focus to public safety considerations.

"It puts all the focus on the dangerousness and no consideration is given to the person's ability to afford bail," Helming said.

The lawmakers were joined by Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, who supported the proposed changes.

"This bill that we're talking about sets a standard for dangerousness. That makes sense to us," Filicetti said.

The Republican lawmakers acknowledged that the PROTECT Act is unlikely to pass through the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Instead, they hope Governor Kathy Hochul will include it as part of her budget proposal.

When asked about the legislation, Hochul's office provided a statement saying the governor will review all legislation that passes both houses of the state legislature.

"Governor Hochul's efforts have resulted in lower crime rates across the state, and she will continue working with law enforcement and local officials to improve the criminal justice system, combat violence, and strengthen public safety across New York," the statement read.

