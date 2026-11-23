BARKER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayer Bros is shutting down its bottling operations in Barker and will be laying off several employees after it said two major customers are no longer using their services.

The facility on Lake Road had been contracted to do bottling for other companies’ products.

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Mayer Bros own products, like its well-known apple cider, are made in West Seneca at its cider mill, and I'm told cider production will not be impacted by these changes.

CEO Garrett Mayer told me about 90% of the facility’s staff will lose their jobs because of the closure. He did not say exactly how many workers will be affected.

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Mayer added that the facility is not closing in its entirety. He said the remaining 10% of the staff will continue its local apple processing.

According to the company, severance packages are being offered to impacted employees based on years of service. Some have been offered other positions with the company at its West Seneca location.

I was sent the following letter by a now-former employee, who said this was all the information provided to people who were laid off.

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The company first purchased the plant in 1985. Approximately six years ago, it invested $12 million into improvements at the site.

"This decision is certainly not a reflection of a lack of commitment to the facility or its employees," the company said in a press release. "Rather, it is the result of a sudden and substantial loss of business that has made continued bottling operations no longer sustainable."

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