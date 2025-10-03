'Never been delayed like this': Frustrations mount as border delays enter third day

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Traffic disruptions and border backups continued for a third day at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge following Tuesday's computer outage at Canadian Border Services.

While Canadian Border Services said the outage has been resolved, traffic headaches persist at multiple border crossings, including the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Peace Bridge and Blue Water Bridge; hundreds of miles west in Michigan.

The backups led to frustrations for truck drivers and commuters, with some commercial drivers stuck on the U.S. side of the border for days.

It was a game of patience for commercial truck drivers stuck in Lewiston near the U.S.-Canada border.

"Since Tuesday afternoon," said Jeanine Vanlierop, a commercial truck driver who has been stuck in Western New York.

For Vanlierop, who has been driving trucks for 15 years, this is unlike anything she has ever seen.

"I've never been delayed like this. Ever," Vanlierop said.

The backup left many drivers without pay, though Vanlierop says her company, Schneider National, is compensating her for the unwanted downtime.

"My company is. That's the good thing about them they'll pay us layovers. My coworker has been here since Tuesday also, but he's been here," Vanlierop said.

Vanlierop was headed to Etobicoke, Ontario, hauling a tanker with roughly 45,000 pounds of oat milk concentrate from New Jersey. Her biggest worry wasn't the wait— it was the product.

"I think it has a 5-day period before it can't be used by the customer that I was taking it to," Vanlierop said. "It's insulated, yes, very thick insulation on the tanker."

The hold-up has left drivers constantly refreshing their phones for updates, but Vanlierop says the information wasn't matching what was really happening at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

"More accurate notification from the local authorities would be nice communication instead of just sitting here and monitoring the phone, which is giving us a bunch of misinformation because it says no delays but the highway is shut down, you can't get past Exit 24 on I-190 going northbound," Vanlierop said.

About 15 minutes after I arrived, a state trooper began clearing the parking lot where these trucks were stationed, allowing Vanlierop and other drivers to finally cross into Canada. Vanlierop remains hopeful her time-sensitive delivery will make it in time.

The state Department of Transportation has closed access from the 190 to the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. Traffic has been diverted to the Summit Park Mall staging areas.