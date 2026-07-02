NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls swimming pools and splash pads have opened for the season, but some wish they could have opened earlier and with more hours offered.

Thursday marked the first day of operations for the water activities. Throughout the summer, the pools are only open Thursday through Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

With temperature highs reaching the 90s at some points, pool visitors wondered why they could not swim sooner.

"When I showed up here yesterday, the pool was full and ready to go, but it wasn't ready to be opened," said Dana Joi.

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Q: “Why did you choose July 2 as the date to open?”

Mayor Robert Restaino: “I think it has more to do with when we can get our lifeguards and rec aids available. A lot of them are college and high school kids. They’re just out of school, so we couldn’t necessarily do it much earlier.”

WATCH: 'Need more hours': Niagara Falls pools open for season, neighbors want longer hours

'Need more hours': Niagara Falls pools open for season, neighbors want longer hours

So, why are they only open for use four days a week and for five hours each day?

"I mean, we need more hours," Joi said. "Parents may be working; they may not have a chance to get here that early. They should stay open until at least 7 or 8 o’'clock."

Q: The hours are only noon until 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. How did you come to choose those hours? It seems specific.

Restaino: “Same thing with regard to our staffing. It really has to do with accommodating our residents, but also accommodating the staff, so we can have enough people at every site.”

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While those noon to 5 p.m. hours are here for now, Restaino told me he is willing to make changes if things like staffing allow it.

"We are always looking to see if we can do something that is more accommodating. That's a conversation we've been having since mid-May with our new coordinator," Restaino said.