Motorcyclist killed in Lewiston car crash

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motor vehicle accident in Lewiston.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office says a pick-up truck was traveling north on Townline Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Albright Road, but turned in front of the motorcycle who was traveling south on Townline Road at what was believed to be a high rate of speed.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The investigation was turned over to the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit and is ongoing.

