NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Michael Strahan was live with Good Morning America in Niagara Falls on Friday morning. GMA is sending an anchor to "50 states in 50 weeks" leading up to the United States’ 250th Birthday on July 4.

“I don’t know where else I’m going,” said Strahan. “They tell me, 'Michael, you go,' and I go.”

Friday was the Pro Football Hall of Famer's first time at Niagara Falls. He called it “beautiful” and “unreal.”

WATCH: Michael Strahan visits Niagara Falls with Good Morning America

For GMA’s broadcast, Strahan and crew highlighted the Tuscarora and Seneca Nations. They performed a fish dance live on Good Morning America. They also highlighted a Tuscarora woodworking shop that captures native art and history.

“I love that, because it tells the history and how important the falls are, the spiritual part of it,” explained Strahan. “It’s not just come, and look at water go over rocks, there’s a lot more behind it. This means a lot to so many people, and their culture and their history and I’m glad we were able to highlight that."

“I think it's great Good Morning America was willing to listen to the local native community, and give us a spotlight to share our culture and connection to the history of the land,” said Aaron Printup of Tuscarora Nation. He was on GMA explaining the significance of the fish dance to Strahan.

"I think there’s so much going on in Niagara Falls that sometimes the native perspective can be overlooked," said Printup.

Strahan doesn't know where he'll be next, but Good Morning America will continue to take you around the country through July 4!