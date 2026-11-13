'Means more to the kids': County funds save Niagara Falls' after-school 4-H Club

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 4-H Club at Abate Elementary School in Niagara Falls was in danger of shutting down. Now, county funding has come in to keep it going and even expand.

Within just a few years, what started as a class project for Brittany Costa's third graders at Abate has blossomed into an after-school 4-H Club of 56 students.

Over the last school year, the students did everything from hatching chickens to growing their own produce in gardens outside the school.

"It was a huge success last year. We did a lot of activities. We did a coat drive. We maintained the garden. We served the community with all the produce we grew by donating it to the city mission," club coordinator Brittany Costa said.

Not only did their food feed neighbors in need, but also won awards at the county fair. The district sent about 20 kids on an August field trip to the fairgrounds.

"They had produce that they grew on display, and they won 10 blue ribbons of excellence for their produce," Costa said.

Abate Elementary School

However, the future of the club was in jeopardy after the federal grant funding that the club relied on expired after the school year.

"I was disappointed, but that's how grants go. They come. They go," Costa said. "[But] they said if you can find the funding, you can do it, and so that's what I did."

Costa took that challenge and ran with it. Niagara County Legislator Sam Farruggia picked up Costa's call and found $1,700 in county money to keep the program running.

"There are community partnership funds that go to qualified organizations that are making a positive impact in our community, and this program is a picture-perfect example of that kind of thing," Costa said. "I remember when I was in third grade, being part of a gardening club. It really opened my eyes to the magic of watching something grow."

Abate Elementary School

The $1,700 will be given to the Grassroots Gardens WNY nonprofit organization to run the 4-H Club at the schools.

The funds are enough to keep it running at Abate, but also expand to two other elementary schools: Bloneva Bond, which has a full greenhouse, and 79th Street, where Costa now works.

WATCH: 'Means more to the kids': County funds save Niagara Falls' after-school 4-H Club

'Means more to the kids': County funds save Niagara Falls' after-school 4-H Club