TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — After winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Hayley Scamurra is returning to Western New York in June to host a weekend of hockey clinics for girls in the area.

Scamurra has quite the hockey resume: about a decade as a professional, six World Championship appearances, two Olympic Games and a gold medal this February to top it off.

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She has achieved all that after looking up to her three older brothers and father, Peter, a former Washington Capitals player.

"I never had those female athlete role models to look up to that were from where I was from," Scamurra said.

That lack of a role model for girls' hockey players is a hole Scamurra is hoping to fill. In June, she's hosting her first hometown clinic at the rink where it all started for her, the PNY North Sports Arena in Wheatfield (previously named Hockey Outlet).

"I just have so much to give to the community that gave so much to me," Scamurra said. "I would love to inspire more girls to play hockey. I think it's the best game in the world."

WATCH: 'Love to inspire': Gold Medalist Hayley Scamurra hosting youth hockey clinics

'Love to inspire': Gold Medalist Hayley Scamurra hosting youth hockey clinics

Scamurra is hosting a three-day clinic from June 24-26 for the young female hockey players in Western New York, with ice time, one-on-one mentorship and more.

The clinic is split into three days, one day per age group and it will run each day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Age groups are 5-9, 10-14, and 15-19.

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She tells me her father will also be helping her coach players.

"Something I've always thought about doing, so now that I actually get to do it is huge," Scamurra said. "I just want them to be inspired. I want them to see how worthy they are, how amazing they are. I want them to see that professional hockey and Olympic hockey is possible for them."

"Hayley will be such a good role model for young girls," Assistant Rink Manager of PNY North Sports Arena Mike Krywcum said. "We're looking forward to having her back."

Spots are limited, but signups are now open online. Scamurra tells me she wants to keep the group small, so she has more one-on-one time to teach the girls.

Players who sign up also get 6 months of free access to Scamurra's online mentorship community, which includes calls, drills, workout programs and more.

"I am grateful I get to do this for a living, and I'm so grateful I get to be this role model for them and get to show off the Olympic medal to them," Scamurra said.