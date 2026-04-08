LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction at the $16.5 million Kenan Center in Lockport is taking shape. The complex, with sports courts, a turf field and plenty of other activities, is set to open on September 5.

"Massive, 65,000 square foot palace that is going to be built here in Eastern Niagara County in Lockport,” CEO Bill Patti said.

The new Kenan Center will feature:



A turf field

Three basketball courts

Four volleyball courts

Six pickleball courts

A fitness center

A large art studio

A fully furnished computer lab

A 2,000 sq ft dance studio

Two large community room spaces

Two Montessori Pre-K classrooms

And more

WKBW

Patti says the complex can also be converted into a 50,000 square foot event space for expos, concerts and conferences.

"The future of our community is this building, and I'm so excited," Kenan Center COO Lea Sobieraski said. "By us creating these spaces, we are creating opportunities and giving things to people they may never have had before."

WATCH: Lockport Kenan Center to open $16.5M complex in September

Lockport Kenan Center to open $16.5M complex in September

This new Kenan Center building is replacing the old, much smaller building next door, which opened in 1967. Patti says the cost to renovate that nearly 60-year-old building would have been no cheap task.

"It needs over a million dollars in roof repairs. It doesn't have the HVAC system we need to be a year-round facility. Not to mention the turf needs to be replaced, and the boards are at the end of their usefulness," Patti said. "Time for Lockport to get something big, something beautiful."

Patti says the new building is about 75% funded right now, and all of the nearly $12 million came through community donations. If you, too, would like to donate towards the project, you can do so here.